The Goring Hut

Another shot from the top of Morrone on Wednesday. The small hut behind hubby is the original radio hut erected in late 1966. Dad took a week's holiday that summer to build the wooden sections and it was transported to the top of the mountain and completed with brickwork and concrete flooring later in the year. The first serious use of the hut was in April 1967, when the MR team were called out to look for a lost hiker, Brian M. Goring. Sadly he was not found alive, and his body was recovered from the Garbh Coire of Braeriach in June of that year. His devastated, but grateful parents collected money to present to the MR association, which was equal to what had been spent on the erection of the radio hut. The hut was therefore named after the lost hiker, and officially opened by his parents later that year. There is a bronze plaque on the front of the hut in his memory. Up until the erection of the first radio mast on Morrone, a member of the Braemar MR team would be dispatched to this hut to operate the radio from there (as it allowed radio contact for all of the surrounding Cairngorms). He would be there for the duration of the rescue and a rudimentary bed was in the hut in case an overnight stay was essential. Fortunately this manning of the radio station is no longer necessary!