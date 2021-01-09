Just a few fellows hanging out ...

At the end of our walk on Wednesday we came through the Morrone Birkwoods. In winter we often see stags hanging out there, and so I made hubby walk a fair bit behind me, so that if I did come across them they wouldn't get spooked. Got lucky. There they were in all their glory. I didn't have the zoom lens with me - too heavy and impractical to carry on a long hike - but my trusty 18-135 mm lens did a reasonable job. You don't see them all in this image, but as they ran off we counted about 18 of them. If you look closely you can see various antlers sticking out from the heather. A bit clearer on black.