Just a few fellows hanging out ... by jamibann
Photo 2627

Just a few fellows hanging out ...

At the end of our walk on Wednesday we came through the Morrone Birkwoods. In winter we often see stags hanging out there, and so I made hubby walk a fair bit behind me, so that if I did come across them they wouldn't get spooked. Got lucky. There they were in all their glory. I didn't have the zoom lens with me - too heavy and impractical to carry on a long hike - but my trusty 18-135 mm lens did a reasonable job. You don't see them all in this image, but as they ran off we counted about 18 of them. If you look closely you can see various antlers sticking out from the heather. A bit clearer on black.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley ace
Oh how wonderful this is. You’re so lucky.
January 9th, 2021  
Wylie ace
They are so gorgeous, fav.
January 9th, 2021  
