Carn Leuchan

Up on Carn Leuchan yesterday there was plenty snow, and it was windy and cold. Our usual 3 and a half hour walk turned into 5 hours with snow shoes and goggles on for 3/4 of the walk. Hard to believe how mild and windless it was when we got back to lower ground. A good work-out was had in some of those deep snow drifts! :-)