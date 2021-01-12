Previous
Mountain Hare by jamibann
Photo 2630

Mountain Hare

I am so happy to be able to post this image of a Mountain Hare taken today on our walk in the hills. They are not exactly rare in the Cairngorms, but unless you are waiting in the right spot with the right camera equipment it is difficult to catch them as they move so quickly. This fellow was sitting right beside his burrow (I realised this when he moved off, he just disappeared into that hole behind him), and I sneaked up on him (in plain sight), through the snow drift ... no mean feat, I may say!!! Didn't, of course, have the right lens, but had enough to get a decent shot of him. Delighted that he was so patient and willing to pose for me. He obviously felt quite safe as he had a very clear exit strategy!
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
January 12th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
You must have been so excited to have captured this beautiful mountain hare. You are so lucky! Fav
January 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 12th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
He looks as if he has got the right winter coat on . Wonderful sneaky catch!
January 12th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@lucycameron I was very, very excited!
January 12th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Great capture! Bravo
January 12th, 2021  
