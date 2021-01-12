Mountain Hare

I am so happy to be able to post this image of a Mountain Hare taken today on our walk in the hills. They are not exactly rare in the Cairngorms, but unless you are waiting in the right spot with the right camera equipment it is difficult to catch them as they move so quickly. This fellow was sitting right beside his burrow (I realised this when he moved off, he just disappeared into that hole behind him), and I sneaked up on him (in plain sight), through the snow drift ... no mean feat, I may say!!! Didn't, of course, have the right lens, but had enough to get a decent shot of him. Delighted that he was so patient and willing to pose for me. He obviously felt quite safe as he had a very clear exit strategy!