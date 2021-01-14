Previous
Early Morning at The Keiloch by jamibann
Early Morning at The Keiloch

Taken just as we started out on our walk on Tuesday. The promise of a beautiful day to come.
14th January 2021

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette
beautiful morning vista - i hope it stayed this lovely
January 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman
@brigette It did. Thank you.
January 14th, 2021  
Pat Knowles
A beautiful tree standing proud.....it a landmark I would think in that otherwise mountainous area. It will be blooming soon again hopefully like us all!
January 14th, 2021  
marie
It's such a calming view, beautiful!
January 14th, 2021  
