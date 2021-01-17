Previous
The Pannanich Hare Sculpture & Lochnagar by jamibann
The Pannanich Hare Sculpture & Lochnagar

Another shot from Friday's snow shoe walk up Pannanich. Better on black.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Wylie ace
what a wonderful landscape to hike
January 17th, 2021  
