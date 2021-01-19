Previous
Closing in on Morven's Summit by jamibann
Photo 2637

Closing in on Morven's Summit

Another one from my officially exhausting day yesterday. ;-) It was all worth it for a summit like this. Not another soul in sight and lots of fast-moving mountain hare on the southern slopes on the way down.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
looks like a fantastic walk and now wonder you're exhausted!
January 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae
Another brilliant photo - you are all alone in this world of snow and blue skies! fav
January 19th, 2021  
