Photo 2637
Closing in on Morven's Summit
Another one from my officially exhausting day yesterday. ;-) It was all worth it for a summit like this. Not another soul in sight and lots of fast-moving mountain hare on the southern slopes on the way down.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2811
photos
193
followers
98
following
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th January 2021 10:10am
Wylie
ace
looks like a fantastic walk and now wonder you're exhausted!
January 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Another brilliant photo - you are all alone in this world of snow and blue skies! fav
January 19th, 2021
