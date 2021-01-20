Sign up
Photo 2638
View from the top of Morven
There's always a satisfaction in making it to the top of a hill. However, we didn't stay long as it was a tad windy and cold up there.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
ace
Well done..
January 20th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
You do have a good handle on near focus and distant! A pleasure to see your photos!
January 20th, 2021
haskar
ace
It is such a great feeling. Greetings from the stuffy city.
January 20th, 2021
