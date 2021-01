Lochnagar in the distance ...'Away, ye grey landscapes, ye gardens of roses!In you let the minions of luxury rove;And restore me the rock where the snow flake reposes,If still they are sacred to freedom and love;Brave Caledonia, beloved are thy mountains,Round their white summits though elements war;Though cataracts roam 'stead of smooth flowing fountains,I sigh for the valley of dark Loch Na Garr'Lord Byron. Sung beautifully by the Corries : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iwn28X3szrg&list=RDOvoqCNz_QOg&index=4