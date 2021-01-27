Previous
Alex and Allan by jamibann
Photo 2645

Alex and Allan

This shot was taken in December when my son and I were up in Braemar. Allan is the local bobby, and is positioned here to deter those who might wish to speed through the village of Braemar.

Now then, can you believe that Allan was kidnapped last week? I read an article about it in the local press on Monday, and almost fell off my seat laughing when I heard our local councillor, Geva Blackett, on Zoe Ball's Morning Breakfast Show on Radio 2 yesterday morning pleading for Allan's safe return. Seemingly he was seen being loaded into a beige vehicle a few days ago. I do wonder if Allan will mysteriously reappear one day. His kidnappers must be feeling a little nervous with all the publicity about Allan's disappearance! But regardless of the outcome, Allan has certainly become a local and even nationwide celebrity!
27th January 2021

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh no poor Allan.. Our town had a fake horse thatvuse to turn up in random places. and he got kidnapped a time or two but use to always turn up..
January 27th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Oh wow. What a great story though not so good for Allan. I love that he's a speed deterrent! A+ for the traffic/police departments creativity and now, kidnapped?! Crazy and delightful!
January 27th, 2021  
Dianne
Poor fellow standing in the cold! Hopefully the kidnappers will sit/stand him by the fire and give him a warm cuppa!
January 27th, 2021  
