Alex and Allan

This shot was taken in December when my son and I were up in Braemar. Allan is the local bobby, and is positioned here to deter those who might wish to speed through the village of Braemar.



Now then, can you believe that Allan was kidnapped last week? I read an article about it in the local press on Monday, and almost fell off my seat laughing when I heard our local councillor, Geva Blackett, on Zoe Ball's Morning Breakfast Show on Radio 2 yesterday morning pleading for Allan's safe return. Seemingly he was seen being loaded into a beige vehicle a few days ago. I do wonder if Allan will mysteriously reappear one day. His kidnappers must be feeling a little nervous with all the publicity about Allan's disappearance! But regardless of the outcome, Allan has certainly become a local and even nationwide celebrity!