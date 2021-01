After the Mist

Yesterday's walk again. Coming down off the top of Pannanich hill, the mist had gone and the sun was out. Can you see both herds of deer? On the skyline, the MacKenzie Prop, a cairn erected by the MacKenzie family in honour of their son's 21st birthday - it overlooks their former family home, Glen Muick house, and affords great views of Ballater.