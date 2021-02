0925 hrs

This is SOOC. It is exactly what I saw on top of Creag Nan Gabhar, near Braemar, yesterday morning. Blue Hour. The light was magical, but it was very cold. Unfortunately my camera decided it was way too cold for it, and it stopped working until we got down off the top of the hill. I got this one special capture of mountaintop minimalism though.



Welcome to February, folks!