Nairn, 1957

As I was looking through old photographs last night, for a friend, I came across this old photo of my mum and dad the year they got married. Not the best of photos, but a poignant reminder to grab the day. It's now 10 years since mum died and dad is struggling so much just now that it makes me quite emotional to look back at photos of how life used to be for them both. Not always easy. Certainly not trouble free. But they were young and happy here, that's for sure. Carpe Diem folks!