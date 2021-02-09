Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2658
The New Walk
Mum used to refer to this as the 'new walk'. It's a riverside pathway created over 20 years ago now. We still call it the new walk, and it's lovely at the moment with all the fresh snow. Taken on Sunday in Braemar.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
It does look lovely. Isn't it neat how families carry traditions like 'the new walk'. We had a down syndrome uncle, and our family still quote many of his sayings - such as 'bang a light' (thunder storm).
February 9th, 2021
Andy Wood
ace
Lovely landscape shot Issi.
February 9th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Looks fabulous. Wish I was there.
February 9th, 2021
