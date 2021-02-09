Previous
The New Walk by jamibann
Photo 2658

The New Walk

Mum used to refer to this as the 'new walk'. It's a riverside pathway created over 20 years ago now. We still call it the new walk, and it's lovely at the moment with all the fresh snow. Taken on Sunday in Braemar.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Dianne
It does look lovely. Isn't it neat how families carry traditions like 'the new walk'. We had a down syndrome uncle, and our family still quote many of his sayings - such as 'bang a light' (thunder storm).
February 9th, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
Lovely landscape shot Issi.
February 9th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Looks fabulous. Wish I was there.
February 9th, 2021  
