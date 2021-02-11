Sign up
Photo 2660
The Laird of Ballintuim
I took dad's dog Freuchie out for a long walk in the snow on Tuesday. He does love a look out point and rubbing his face in the snow!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel
ace
Beautiful Freuchie looking lovely against a backdrop of snow. Our dog 💘 loved snow too.
February 11th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Fabulous- you’re all over the news this morning with your -22C - no wonder the stags are in town.
February 11th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Ah he does look like an eccentric laird! What a stunnning bit of lighting on him and that lovely landscape
February 11th, 2021
iiwi
That snowbeard!
February 11th, 2021
Christopher Cox
ace
Brilliant dog portrait - amazing light
February 11th, 2021
