The Laird of Ballintuim by jamibann
Photo 2660

The Laird of Ballintuim

I took dad's dog Freuchie out for a long walk in the snow on Tuesday. He does love a look out point and rubbing his face in the snow!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

Hazel ace
Beautiful Freuchie looking lovely against a backdrop of snow. Our dog 💘 loved snow too.
February 11th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Fabulous- you’re all over the news this morning with your -22C - no wonder the stags are in town.
February 11th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ah he does look like an eccentric laird! What a stunnning bit of lighting on him and that lovely landscape
February 11th, 2021  
iiwi
That snowbeard!
February 11th, 2021  
Christopher Cox ace
Brilliant dog portrait - amazing light
February 11th, 2021  
