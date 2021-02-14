Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2663
Sunnyside Cottage
This a house in Braemar we used to rent occasionally when we lived abroad, and came home for the summer. I thought it looked rather picturesque with the snow all around.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2851
photos
196
followers
100
following
729% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th February 2021 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Lovely - snow is coming down here right now - first in years.
February 14th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very pretty and full of memories from summers together.
This would be a lovely setting at any time of year with all the woodland around it.
February 14th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Cozy!
February 14th, 2021
