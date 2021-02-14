Previous
Sunnyside Cottage by jamibann
Photo 2663

Sunnyside Cottage

This a house in Braemar we used to rent occasionally when we lived abroad, and came home for the summer. I thought it looked rather picturesque with the snow all around.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Milanie
Lovely - snow is coming down here right now - first in years.
February 14th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner
Very pretty and full of memories from summers together.
This would be a lovely setting at any time of year with all the woodland around it.
February 14th, 2021  
PhylM-S
Cozy!
February 14th, 2021  
