Flowers from the kids by jamibann
Flowers from the kids

I received a beautiful bouquet of Spring flowers from my lovely thoughtful son and his girlfriend the other day. They look and smell delightful!
20th February 2021

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Bep
What a lovely bouquet!
February 20th, 2021  
