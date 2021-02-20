Sign up
Photo 2669
Flowers from the kids
I received a beautiful bouquet of Spring flowers from my lovely thoughtful son and his girlfriend the other day. They look and smell delightful!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2863
photos
196
followers
100
following
Bep
What a lovely bouquet!
February 20th, 2021
