The Last Tango by jamibann
The Last Tango

Another farewell gift, this time from our two year expatriation to Buenos Aires - between 1998 and 2000. I love the detail in it, especially the muscles in the dancer's legs. A portrait for week 3 of Flash of Red February.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
