Photo 2670
The Last Tango
Another farewell gift, this time from our two year expatriation to Buenos Aires - between 1998 and 2000. I love the detail in it, especially the muscles in the dancer's legs. A portrait for week 3 of Flash of Red February.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
21st February 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
