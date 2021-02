Julian's back!

In July last year Julian came and took down a few trees in our garden which were causing problems for us and our neighbour as they were too close to the boundary wall and too big for where they were. Now it's time to trim back and top the trees on the other side, to the great delight of our other neighbour! Julian and his team are doing a good job, but it always makes me very nervous. I took this from our upstairs bedroom window.