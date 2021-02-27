The Stag is Dead

This walk in Glen Tanar is known as the haunted stag walk. The name refers to an incident in the 19th Century when the then-laird of the glen, a keen hunter, managed to bring down a stag that had continually eluded him. Its ability to seemingly disappear every time he had trained his sights on it led to it being referred to as “haunted”. His obsessive pursuit finally came to an end in 1877 with a shot from 81 metres, an achievement regarded as remarkable for its time, so remarkable, in fact, that he had two granite memorials erected to commemorate the feat. This is where the dead stag fell, and the other memorial, which hubby is looking at through his binoculars, is where the winning shot was taken from. You just never know what your might find in the hills around home!

