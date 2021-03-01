Carnferg

As the weather was so good yesterday, we decided that we had to go for a walk. We're a bit restricted for time at the moment, but sometimes you just have to make it happen. So, we headed out on a walk linked to the walk we'd done on Saturday - we'd seen a high cairn on a distant hill, Carnferg, and decided we needed to find out what that was all about. So that was yesterday's destination and this was the discovery: The cairn was erected by the broken hearted widow of Joseph Robert HEAVEN in memory of her husband who died aged 71, in 1911, but also her son Robert Edward who died in 1910. It seems the family were significant landowners and were resident in the nearby Birse Castle. There's always something new and interesting out there!