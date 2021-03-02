Birse Castle

On Sunday, en route to Carnferg, we walked past Birse Castle, which I've never seen before, in the Forest of Birse. On further investigation it turns out it was the home of J.R. Heaven until his death in 1911 (see yesterday's cairn). It has a varied history, but I won't go into that today.



What I will tell you is that by happy, happy circumstance, we bumped into a couple of friends of ours when out walking ... and grabbed a socially distanced coffee with them in the Forest of Birse church grounds. Totally by chance ... we were both parked at different parts of the walk and we bumped into them at the end of their walk, just as they were about to have a coffee before going home. Even funnier? Their surname is Birse! Ha ha. It was a lovely coffee stop. So much more appreciated for the unexpected nature of it, and the fact that it had been absolutely ages since we had actually met and spoken with friends. It's always the small things.



Better on black.