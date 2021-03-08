Previous
Stepping Up by jamibann
Photo 2685

Stepping Up

A large cairn on a not so large hill. Mona Gowan, 749 metres high.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Issi Bannerman

jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Superb shot. That is the largest cairn I’ve ever seen.
March 8th, 2021  
Richard Lewis ace
That would be a large hill in these parts!
March 8th, 2021  
