Alastrean House

This was the reason for my difficult day yesterday. We dropped dad off at his care home at 2pm. It was the longest morning ever, made worse by having to tell him that 'today is the day, dad'. He knew it was coming but didn't remember that it was yesterday. I felt like I was dropping it on him from a great height. However, as ever, he took it on the chin and we just got on with it. He is very fortunate to be in such a lovely home. His room is in one of the turrets! The furthest left, highest window. You can actually just make him out at the window. We weren't allowed to go into his room, but could wave to him from the grounds. It wasn't an easy moment, but it had to happen. I just hope he can make the best of it; not the easiest of things, when it starts off with 2 weeks of isolation. First visit for me will be on 29th March.



A bit of history on Alastrean House : The house passed to Lady MacRobert in 1934, and was to be used by the MacRobert sons and their families, but they never really had a chance to use it - all 3 of them being killed at a young age in aircraft accidents - 2 during WW2 and one in a civilian accident. After the war the house was used as an RAF centre until destroyed by fire in 1952. After refurbishment it became a retirement home for RAF, and since 2005 it has been a residential care home. The name 'Alastrean' derives from a composite latin phrase meaning ' a place of honour by the hearth of the winged heroes of the stars', but also encompasses the names of all three sons - Alasdair, Roderic and Iain. The history of the MacRobert family is very interesting - the tragedy of the three sons is only a part of it.