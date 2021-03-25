Sign up
Photo 2702
A host of them ...
I posted a photograph at the end of February, of our emerging daffodils at the bottom of the garden. Now they are looking really good - heads held high, enjoying the light.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th March 2021 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
