Clever advertising. This company, who make clothing from bamboo, not only sent me a brochure with an offer of 15% discount on future orders, but also sent me a free pair of socks to try. In the words of the founder, David, 'Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides. Add to that how well it works as a performance fabric and you can see why we love bamboo'. I hope he's right!
In any case, I like the socks and so I also placed an order. Of course I did.
Mona
Bam, indeed. What a clever advertising, especially in our digital world. And I do love bamboo socks. Such a feel good material.
March 26th, 2021  
Casablanca
Excellent advertising! And I love bamboo socks too
March 26th, 2021  
