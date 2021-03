Yes, The Mug Came Too!

Looking away from the golf course towards the village of Braemar in the distance. Taken on Saturday.



Today will be our first visit to dad at the care home. He will be inside, we will be outside. I've tried to explain to him how it will be, but he still thinks we can go out for lunch in Tarland. It's not going to be an easy first visit, but hopefully future visits will be better.