Dave

He’s such a gorgeous, gentle pooch.



2 salmon caught so far this week and a couple lost. The best story has been that of young Andrew (Dave's dad) who caught his first salmon with no-one around to help him net or land it! The ghillie from across the water was shouting instructions at him and was about to get in his car and drive round to help! However our ghillie then turned up just in the nick of time to get the all important photo. Andrew was so excited that he fell over backwards in the water, still holding onto the fish!!! The scene was captured on the ghillie’s i-phone, so I hope to see it soon! There’s always a story during fishing week, but that's been the best one for a while!!