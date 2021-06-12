Previous
The Top of Scolty's Watch Tower by jamibann
Photo 2781

The Top of Scolty's Watch Tower

I also liked the view when looking up from the top of Scolty Hill's Watch Tower.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh that is glorious framing!
June 12th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
wow! What a super capture..
June 12th, 2021  
Babs ace
Love the pov. Looks good against the blue sky.
June 12th, 2021  
Dianne
Fabulous pov.
June 12th, 2021  
