Previous
Next
Photo 2781
The Top of Scolty's Watch Tower
I also liked the view when looking up from the top of Scolty Hill's Watch Tower.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2986
photos
204
followers
104
following
761% complete
View this month »
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th June 2021 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is glorious framing!
June 12th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
wow! What a super capture..
June 12th, 2021
Babs
ace
Love the pov. Looks good against the blue sky.
June 12th, 2021
Dianne
Fabulous pov.
June 12th, 2021
