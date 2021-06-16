Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2785
Dill
It's the first time I've grown dill from seed. It's really very easy, and quite a beautiful, willowy, graceful plant. I've already got a good quantity of it chopped up and in the freezer for future use.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2990
photos
204
followers
104
following
763% complete
View this month »
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
15th June 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Oh well done, I have never tried growing this from seed! How wonderful. I love the taste.
June 16th, 2021
Babs
ace
Well done it looks so pretty, I love dill, especially on fish.
June 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close