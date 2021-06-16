Previous
Dill by jamibann
Dill

It's the first time I've grown dill from seed. It's really very easy, and quite a beautiful, willowy, graceful plant. I've already got a good quantity of it chopped up and in the freezer for future use.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Oh well done, I have never tried growing this from seed! How wonderful. I love the taste.
Well done it looks so pretty, I love dill, especially on fish.
