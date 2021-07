Sunset over Little Loch Broom

Well, we made it over and back to the North-West of Scotland and bagged 7 Munros over 3 days. Very happy with that, but a lot of catching up to do on our return - starting with a BBQ with friends tonight in Perth, and then viewings of dad's house tomorrow - 5 viewings already in place. One day at a time. So, here's a peaceful, serene image of hubby enjoying the sunset just outside our hotel in Dundonnell.