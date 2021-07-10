Previous
Café Boheme, Aberdeen by jamibann
Café Boheme, Aberdeen

Having not been in the centre Aberdeen for a long time, I found it a bit sad, yesterday. So many shops closed, or with closing down sales. Union Street is a shadow of its former self. The town is suffering from the double whammy of a downturn in the oil industry, combined with the pandemic. Let's hope it can turn itself around. On a much more positive note, I had a lovely lunch with two friends who travelled up from Edinburgh to meet me. We reminisced about the time our 3 boys did The Mongol Rally, in 2016. We've been friends ever since - it was a bonding experience!
Issi Bannerman

Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful composition! Also love this street scene in B&W
July 10th, 2021  
Hazel ace
A wonderful b&w. We found the same sad story in Winchester when we visited recently.
July 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such a sad story but great shot!
July 10th, 2021  
