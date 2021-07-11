Sign up
Photo 2810
Diamonds in the Dill
Another photoshoot with the dill in our garden. I loved how the rain was clinging to the plant the other day.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3015
photos
202
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
9th July 2021 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
