Photo 2829
The first of the tomatoes!
We had our first picking of tomatoes in the greenhouse yesterday, so I thought it should be recorded on 365. They were delicious and I look forward to more!
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3034
photos
201
followers
102
following
775% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th July 2021 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
I really like the shallow dof and focus. They look perfectly delicious
July 30th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Omg sooo delicious
July 30th, 2021
