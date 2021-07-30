Previous
The first of the tomatoes! by jamibann
Photo 2829

The first of the tomatoes!

We had our first picking of tomatoes in the greenhouse yesterday, so I thought it should be recorded on 365. They were delicious and I look forward to more!
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
I really like the shallow dof and focus. They look perfectly delicious
July 30th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Omg sooo delicious
July 30th, 2021  
