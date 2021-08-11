Sign up
Photo 2841
The Camomile Harvest
I plucked a few flowers from the camomile plant yesterday and started the drying process - not before I'd used a few blossoms for a photo op though! I'll let you know how the tea goes ... I'm hoping for lots of good night's sleep soon. ;-)
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
1
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th August 2021 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Neat shot. Good luck with the tea making.
August 11th, 2021
