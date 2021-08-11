Previous
The Camomile Harvest by jamibann
The Camomile Harvest

I plucked a few flowers from the camomile plant yesterday and started the drying process - not before I'd used a few blossoms for a photo op though! I'll let you know how the tea goes ... I'm hoping for lots of good night's sleep soon. ;-)
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
Neat shot. Good luck with the tea making.
August 11th, 2021  
