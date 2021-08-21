Sign up
Photo 2851
Lismore Lighthouse
The light was fabulous as we travelled on the ferry towards Mull on Thursday evening. Lismore lighthouse, on Eileen Musdile, was built in 1833 and automated in 1965.
Yesterday's climb was super and we were very lucky with the weather. It's raining hard today, so a quiet day's tourism is in order, we think.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3056
photos
202
followers
103
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
19th August 2021 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 21st, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
What a beautiful building. Quite a dramatic scene.
August 21st, 2021
