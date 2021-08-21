Previous
Lismore Lighthouse by jamibann
Photo 2851

Lismore Lighthouse

The light was fabulous as we travelled on the ferry towards Mull on Thursday evening. Lismore lighthouse, on Eileen Musdile, was built in 1833 and automated in 1965.

Yesterday's climb was super and we were very lucky with the weather. It's raining hard today, so a quiet day's tourism is in order, we think.
Issi Bannerman

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
Sally Ings ace
What a beautiful building. Quite a dramatic scene.
