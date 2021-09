Cairngorm Reindeer

The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd is Britain's only free-ranging herd of reindeer. Seemingly there are about 150 of them. We came across various small groups yesterday as we walked in the Cairngorms - over Bynack More and Cairn Gorm itself. A nice change from the Red Deer who run a mile as soon as they get a whiff of a human!