More LEJOG

We went out for a cycle yesterday afternoon, and who should we meet, but a friend of ours, standing at a corner with a bunch of bananas and a cow bell! Strange you might think?! He was actually waiting for a couple of mutual friends who were cycling from Land's End to John O' Groats and were due to pass by here any minute - two out of 700+ cyclists. We were travelling the opposite way, so kept an eye out for them. I spotted Neil whizzing downhill as I slogged uphill, but his girlfriend must have been a good way behind him as we didn't see her. It's obviously a popular time of year for doing this cycle route.
Dianne
What an incredible coincidence to meet up like that!
September 11th, 2021  
Wylie ace
What a funny thing to find. No wonder you took a shot!
September 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Looks as though you managed to find the needle in the haystack, well spotted.
September 11th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Nice to hear this story and know that there were so many doing this in difficult times!
September 11th, 2021  
