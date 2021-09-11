More LEJOG

We went out for a cycle yesterday afternoon, and who should we meet, but a friend of ours, standing at a corner with a bunch of bananas and a cow bell! Strange you might think?! He was actually waiting for a couple of mutual friends who were cycling from Land's End to John O' Groats and were due to pass by here any minute - two out of 700+ cyclists. We were travelling the opposite way, so kept an eye out for them. I spotted Neil whizzing downhill as I slogged uphill, but his girlfriend must have been a good way behind him as we didn't see her. It's obviously a popular time of year for doing this cycle route.