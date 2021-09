Tour of Britain

The Tour of Britain passed right in front of our house yesterday lunchtime, so I sat up high on our garden wall and waited for them. They passed very quickly! These are the front 5 riders. The peloton arrived on their heels. It was very exciting! Shame about the mountain biker walking on the pavement, who seemed not only disinterested, but spoiled the photo. I should have taken him out. So to speak!