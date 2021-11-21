Scotland vs Japan

On Saturday, whilst waiting for the rugby match to begin, the RAF did a fly over. We sat, watching the aircraft appear, getting closer and closer, in silence. Then they were gone and the noise resonated around the stadium! A fascinating moment, only just captured by my wee camera! For your interest - from our seats, high in the stadium, looking at the skyline of Edinburgh, you can see Donaldson's School on the left (now luxury apartments), St. Mary's Cathedral where a daughter's friend got married, and Edinburgh Castle on the right of the image. Our hotel was just where those cranes and the big chimney are.