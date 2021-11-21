Previous
Scotland vs Japan by jamibann
Photo 2943

Scotland vs Japan

On Saturday, whilst waiting for the rugby match to begin, the RAF did a fly over. We sat, watching the aircraft appear, getting closer and closer, in silence. Then they were gone and the noise resonated around the stadium! A fascinating moment, only just captured by my wee camera! For your interest - from our seats, high in the stadium, looking at the skyline of Edinburgh, you can see Donaldson's School on the left (now luxury apartments), St. Mary's Cathedral where a daughter's friend got married, and Edinburgh Castle on the right of the image. Our hotel was just where those cranes and the big chimney are.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

ace
@jamibann
