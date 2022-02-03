Sign up
Photo 3016
Lines leading to the Grape Jelly
I took some more grapes out of our freezer yesterday to make some jelly. As I was setting the hot jars out on the wooden worktop saver, I saw the lines and thought I could use them for today's black and white shot.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
5
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
Tags
for2022
Brigette
ace
great shot - I think you might need to remove your # to feature with the group - or add in a simple for2022
February 2nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@brigette
Oh, thank you!
February 2nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Very nice pov. Did you mean to not start from the 1st of the month?
February 2nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@kjarn
It's complicated. I think 'shape' was originally meant to be posted on the 1st of the month, and 'lines' on the 2nd, but there was a wee change made on the themes list. I therefore changed the dates to fit the new theme list and I will post my high key image for the 1st, tomorrow. Does that make any sense?! If not, don't worry! Ha ha!
February 2nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@jamibann
I got so confused with the changes that I stuck with the original list and then mixed it with the word of the month challenge. Pats head, rubs stomach, drinks a glass of water backwards.....lol Nice shot!
February 2nd, 2022
