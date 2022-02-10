Sign up
Photo 3024
Lines and Lines of Trees
Waiting to be felled. These guys seemed good candidates for today's black and white shot featuring lines.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Tags
for2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Plenty of lines! Great candidate for B & W.
February 10th, 2022
Christina
Yip you nailed it!
February 10th, 2022
Dianne
This is cool.
February 10th, 2022
Wylie
ace
they are fabulous, fav
February 10th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
My word they are straight & similar size….lots of tree felling going on just now! Look perfect like this.
February 10th, 2022
