Previous
Next
Lines and Lines of Trees by jamibann
Photo 3024

Lines and Lines of Trees

Waiting to be felled. These guys seemed good candidates for today's black and white shot featuring lines.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Plenty of lines! Great candidate for B & W.
February 10th, 2022  
Christina
Yip you nailed it!
February 10th, 2022  
Dianne
This is cool.
February 10th, 2022  
Wylie ace
they are fabulous, fav
February 10th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
My word they are straight & similar size….lots of tree felling going on just now! Look perfect like this.
February 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise