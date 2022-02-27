Sign up
Photo 3041
Low Key Washday
Walking around Dean Village in Edinburgh yesterday morning, I caught this chap hanging out his washing in the courtyard. So neat and tidy. I just had to take a sneaky photo!
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
5
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3247
photos
197
followers
108
following
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
26th February 2022 10:53am
Tags
for2022
Sally Ings
ace
Cool framing. Well spotted
February 27th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Wonderful composition! I just love all those stone buildings, too!
February 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great composition and a story telling pic!
February 27th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Well seen. Beautiful buildings
February 27th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
That could be virtually any age.......
February 27th, 2022
