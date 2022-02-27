Previous
Low Key Washday by jamibann
Low Key Washday

Walking around Dean Village in Edinburgh yesterday morning, I caught this chap hanging out his washing in the courtyard. So neat and tidy. I just had to take a sneaky photo!
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
Cool framing. Well spotted
February 27th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
Wonderful composition! I just love all those stone buildings, too!
February 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great composition and a story telling pic!
February 27th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Well seen. Beautiful buildings
February 27th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
That could be virtually any age.......
February 27th, 2022  
