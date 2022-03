Gael Charn - Munro No. 70

Yesterday's challenge was finding the summit of this munro in a complete white out. We had to rely entirely on our compass and map to locate the summit cairn - we couldn't see for more than about 5 metres. I was very happy to find it, and head back down into better visibility. A super day with loads of deer and wildlife on the lower slopes. Today we have another day of Winter Skills practice with a guide, so we'll soon see what that brings!