An Stuc

We knew An Stuc was going to be tricky, as the ascent was up the north face and had snow in parts. We had already done 2 of our 3 Munros and had met up with a lone hiker, Paul. He tagged onto us. He was a nice guy, but we really didn't want company whilst trying to decide whether we could do this steep ascent in relatively wintry conditions. Anyway, we stopped for lunch and had a good look at the route up. We weren't feeling it. And Paul, wasn't filling us with confidence. He'd clearly decided that he'd come with us if we decided to do it. It was a mild day though and conditions were not all icy, which was in our favour. It was a very difficult decision. Anyway, long story short. After much deliberation, we decided that the hill would always be there, and we'd do it another day in summer conditions. But we felt we were missing out, being just so, so close! After lunch we walked off, passing the bottom of our nemesis. We stopped again. Looked up, and saw a possible route up. Suddenly a man appeared at the top, having walked up from the other side and somehow he gave us confidence. So, we donned the crampons, Paul and all, and set off. A real change of heart. It was an exciting ascent and a delight to reach that lovely small patch of snow at the top. We are so happy to have done it. The walk off the ridge was no bother at all as it was south facing and had very little snow. Thank you to that hiker who appeared at the top of An Stuc at just the right time to encourage us to give it a try.



In the background of this image you can see Ben Lawers, one of the hills we'd walked the previous day.