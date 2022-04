Munro Planning

Hubby takes this job very seriously. We always have our next trip semi-prepared so that when we get a weather (and time) window we can head off at reasonably short notice. The next area we're researching is around Shieldaig and Torridon on the west coast. There are about 11 Munros in that area, and so he prepares the walk information and maps and I will look at accommodation options.