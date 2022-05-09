Osprey Action

I decided it was time to check on the ospreys. So, I went for a nice long walk around Braemar, and incorporated my personal viewpoint on the way back. Mrs Osprey was sitting on the nest, ... I could just see her head. She never moved as I came in about, and she just sat quietly for about 30 minutes. I could hear him in the background every now and then. Usually if I stay long enough, something happens. Anyway, I decided I'd stayed long enough, and walked off quietly to finish my walk ... camera still in hand, fortunately. I took about 10 paces away and then heard him coming in. I missed the incoming flight, but could just make out, through the trees, the two white chests, and so I reversed very carefully back to my viewpoint. There they both were, sitting on the edge of the nest. I got a few good shots and was very pleased about that, ... then this happened! It would seem to me that they're mating. However, I'd have thought it was a bit late for that as I assume there are already eggs in the nest by early May. But what do I know? I was just delighted with my series of shots. After all the action, Mrs Osprey flew off and left him to look after the nest. A fabulous 5 minutes of osprey action, and to think I very nearly missed it!