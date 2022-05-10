Previous
Next
Diversion in Operation! by jamibann
Photo 3113

Diversion in Operation!

This just made me smile the other day.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
What, no bull? :) (In the paddock)
May 10th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks like that signage has seen better day's..
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise