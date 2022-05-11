Previous
Our Wonderful Queen by jamibann
Photo 3114

Our Wonderful Queen

This rather splendid post box topper, made by a local knitting group in Torphins, has been set free in Ballater, for the Platinum Jubilee. I love it.

I hope Her Majesty will approve - I'm sure she will. How could she not?!
Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh this really is ever so sweet, love the colours too. So beautifully made and captured.
May 11th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is wonderful
May 11th, 2022  
