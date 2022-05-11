Sign up
Photo 3114
Our Wonderful Queen
This rather splendid post box topper, made by a local knitting group in Torphins, has been set free in Ballater, for the Platinum Jubilee. I love it.
I hope Her Majesty will approve - I'm sure she will. How could she not?!
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3320
photos
193
followers
109
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th May 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh this really is ever so sweet, love the colours too. So beautifully made and captured.
May 11th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is wonderful
May 11th, 2022
