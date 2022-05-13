Collie-Mackenzie Monument, Sligachan

Friday 13th. What could possibly go wrong? We had planned a 4-day trip to Skye, staying at a remote bothy (accessible only on foot, or by boat) with 7 others from our walking club. The original arrangement was that John and I would walk in the 14km from the Sligachan, others (including the guy with the key) would take the boat in from the other side at Elgol. We would meet at the bothy. Then the boat was cancelled due to bad weather. Very kindly, the man with the key decided he'd walk in with us, and the others decided to wait until Saturday morning to get the boat in. So, the three of us set off, through bad rain and wind and got to within 300m of the bothy, when we had to cross a river in spate .... For more of this story, see the next post!



In the meantime, this is the start point of the walk, and is a memorial to friends John Mackenzie (born 1856) from Sconser and Prof. Norman Collie, a visitor to the area. Mackenzie was an explorer who went on to be the first native Scot to become a professional mountain guide. The pair formed an alliance and friendship spanning over 50 years, and worked to create many well-known routes across the mountain range. Here they sit, looking up towards the Cuillin Ridge.